The $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't get all of Video Boost features

Google introduced Video Boost technology with the launch of Pixel 8 Pro in 2023, leveraging Google's AI to enhance video quality on Pixel phones. Now, with the recently launched Pixel 9 series, Google has taken the Video Boost technology to the next level.

While none of the Pixel 9 series phones, including Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, can natively shoot 8K videos, this capability is enabled through Video Boost's AI 8K upscaling feature. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL now render videos faster (claimed to be twice as fast as before), and produce the best quality footage even in challenging lighting conditions.

Video Boost also allows the Pixel 9 series to utilize the 5x telephoto zoom, enabling up to 20x without compromising video quality. The HDR Plus feature further ensures that the videos are free of noise or blurriness.

However, it is worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, rocking a price tag of $1,800, misses out on a few key Video Boost upgrades. As confirmed by a spokesperson from Google to Android Authority, the Video Boost on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support 8K Video Boost and Super Res Zoom Video features.

This means that while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold still offers HDR Plus video, Night Sight video, and improved processing speeds for Video Boosted videos, it may not be a good choice for camera enthusiasts or those who love taking photos and videos using their smartphones. For those who prioritize photography, especially capturing videos, the Pixel 9 Pro or the Pixel 9 Pro XL would be a better choice.

On the other hand, if you were thinking of shelling out $1,800 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the missed features give you another reason to rethink your decision. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold remains an excellent foldable and is arguably one of the best (if not the best) foldable phones currently available on the market.