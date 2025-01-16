Feast your eyes on the ultra-thin design of Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked 2025 event on January 22 in San Jose, California. Rumors suggest that Samsung might also reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim during the event. While purported official images of the entire Galaxy S25 series—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—were previously leaked, we now have our first look at the Galaxy S25 Slim.

High-quality renders of the Galaxy S25 Slim highlight the ultra-thin design of the device. The phone is rumored to be around 6.6mm thin, a bit thicker than Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air/Slim, which is expected to be around 6.25mm thin. However, the latest report suggests that the Galaxy S25 Slim could be 6.4mm thin, and with the camera module included, it measures only 8.3mm thick. Be it 6.6mm or 6.4mm, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is remarkably thin considering most standard phones are 8-10mm thick without including their camera module.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be around 8.2mm thick without the camera module. The Galaxy S25 Slim's screen size is tipped to be around 6.7-6.8 inches. The device is anticipated to measure 159 x 76 x 6.4mm compared to the expected 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm measurement of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Gallery: Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim

Speaking of the renders, the Galaxy S25 Slim features a familiar triple-camera setup on the back and has a metal frame and a glass back. The phone looks almost similar to its other siblings in the series—Galaxy S25 and S25+—aside from the slim form factor. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the frame and at the bottom, there is a speaker grill, USB-C port, and a microphone. While the Galaxy S25 Slim, purportedly measures around 6.4-6.6mm, the slimmest phone from Samsung was the Galaxy A8, which was just 4.9mm thin. But the downside of the Galaxy A8 was that it packed a mediocre 3,050mAh battery.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be quite a powerful phone. It is tipped to feature a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, and juiced by a 4,700-5,000mAh battery. Recently, the phone appeared on Geekbench but scored less impressive numbers, probably because it was a pre-production unit.

Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy S25 Slim in the second quarter of this year, in limited quantities. There are also rumors that the phone may be launched in a few regions, including the US.

You can check out the Unpacked 2025 launch event details along with pre-reservation benefits for the Galaxy S25 series by heading here.

Source and images: Smartprix (OnLeaks)