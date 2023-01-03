Google's foldable Pixel phone may face another delay

It's long been rumored that Google was working on an alleged Pixel-branded foldable phone. And after facing multiple delays, it was finally expected to launch sometime in Q1 of 2023. But it seems Google has other plans regarding when it wants to release the rumored foldable handset.

According to the Korean news outlet The Elec, Google will start the mass production of the purported Pixel foldable phone in the third quarter of 2023. As per the report, there is no chance of the device making a debut in the first quarter, as Samsung will send the required foldable display shipment to Google in the July-August timeframe. If the report is accurate, we can expect the much-hyped Pixel foldable handset officially launch in September or October this year.

The report does not explain why the Mountain View tech giant is taking this long to bring the foldable device to market, but rumor has it that Google was not happy with the overall output of the product. Its performance was not on par with the Galaxy Z Fold3, either. However, given the fact that the foldable Pixel device was leaked last November, it is safe to assume that the company is finally gearing up for a release in the second half of 2023.

Assuming the foldable Pixel will release in the September-October timeframe, Google will have to compete with industry leader Samsung. The South Korean tech giant will also release its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable handset during that time. It remains to be seen whether Google manages to offer any groundbreaking features with the device to make it stand out from the crowd.

As for the specifications, rumor has it that the foldable Pixel phone will feature a 7.57-inch internal foldable and a 5.78-inch external display. It is said to be available in Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black) and may cost somewhere around $1,800.

Source: The Elec (Korean)