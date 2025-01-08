MediaTek and Google team up to create new chipset for Google Home

At CES 2025, Google and MediaTek announced a partnership to build a new chipset. This chipset, dubbed Filogic MT7903, is not for a new phone but rather for the Google Home ecosystem. MediaTek said the following in a press release:

This chipset will facilitate widespread adoption of Thread and enable developers to provide more robust and responsive smart home experiences for users.

In case you may not be familiar, Thread is the foundation of the Matter smart home standard and has been around for just over a decade. It’s an IPv6-based protocol designed for low-power, battery-operated devices, which makes it perfect for the smart home scene.

Thread lets your devices talk to each other seamlessly, supporting over 250 devices on one network with a mesh architecture. That means if one device goes down or moves out of range, the network can reroute itself and keep things running smoothly.

Matter, which is built on Thread, is all about making sure smart home gadgets from different brands can work together. It makes setting up and managing your devices easier, so your home tech just works without the hassle.

MediaTek says this new chipset will integrate tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and IEEE 802.15.4/Thread radios. The company also added that different devices from different manufacturers will be able to communicate with each other, thanks to the integration of the Matter standard in the new chipset.

There's also a lower power feature called Thread border router offload, which allows the main chip to enter sleep mode while maintaining connection to other devices.

This comes after our previous report suggesting that Google might be moving away from Qualcomm in favor of MediaTek for the modems in the Pixel 10 lineup.

The MT7903 is not the first time Google and MediaTek are joining forces. Last October, MediaTek announced that the Dimensity 9400 chip will support multimodality in Google's generative AI model, Gemini Nano.

MediaTek also collaborated with Nvidia to co-design a processor, which it showcased at CES this year. Jensen Huang says MediaTek will be able to sell this processor, which is featured in Nvidia's Project DIGITS, a $3,000 computer running a Linux-based OS made for AI developers.