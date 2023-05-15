Hawken, a mech-based PC game that shut down over 5 years ago, is being "reborn" May 17

Some gamers out there might remember Hawken. The game was a multiplayer-only mech-based first person shooter which launched in 2012 for the PC and later expanded to the PS4 and Xbox One. However, the game never had a big enough audience, and the decision was made to shut down the PC version in January 2018.

Today, it was announced by publisher 505 Games that Hawken is coming back, and very soon. The new version of the game is called Hawken Reborn, and it will launch in early access on Steam Wednesday, May 17. However, this won't be a PvP multiplayer-only game but a PvE single-player experience, but it will be free-to-play.

Here's a look at the game's features:

Experience moment-to-moment combat with highly mobile combat machines equipped with deadly weapons to dominate opponents and unique thrusters that enhance both ground and vertical mobility.

Take on special Radio Missions while on Patrol to earn scrip and resources to upgrade your Mech. Be careful though; the longer you’re out there, the harder your enemies will become. Grab what you can and get back to base – if your Mech goes down, it’s back to the Hangar with nothing but scraps.

Construct military-grade mech models known as ‘Axes’ with an all-new blueprint and upgrade system featuring a deep progression of power-up options for weapons and key component.

Uncover never-before-seen regions of Illal as you fight head-to-head with the corporations and factions fighting over a vast, futuristic, open world filled with resources, forbidden zones, and enemies lurking around every corner.

PC Gamer has more info on Hawken Reborn, including word that they will add co-op modes during Early Access, which is expected to last between 12 to 18 months. It may also add full multiplayer modes at a later date. The game will let players craft new weapons and items via materials they can collect during gameplay. They will also have the option to pay real money for the in-game materials so they can upgrade faster, but 505 Games does say there will be "absolutely no paid loot boxes" in Hawken Reborn.