Steam Summer Sale 2024 opens its doors, brings discounts for almost every PC game and DLC

Just as Valve confirmed to the masses earlier this week, the massive store-wide Steam Summer Sale of 2024 has returned, heralding discounts for everything from games to DLC, all for PC gamers. As always, the Steam servers wobbled a little at the launch of the sale, but things have quickly calmed down.

You'll find sales being present, though with minor cuts, for even relatively recently released titles like Dragon's Dogma 2, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, No Rest for the Wicked, Manor Lords, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and Elden Ring.

Valve has also delivered on the promised special "Deep Discounts" section, letting Steam users find the most deeply discounted games quickly straight from the front page. This is essentially a page with a selection of "all-time greats" with 85% to 95% cuts to their standard prices. This includes titles like Civilization VI, Frostpunk, Celeste, Disco Elysium, Ghost Recon Wildlands, The Witcher 3, and much more for just a few dollars each.

The front page is the place to be for anyone looking for recommendations, with it putting the spotlight on fresh games every day. However, keep in mind that the discounts themselves will not be changing and will remain static throughout the sale. Valve's hand-held hardware ventures, at least the LCD Steam Deck models, are a part of the festivities too.

The numerous category pages also incentivize exploring with a free sticker for anyone checking them out. Summer Sale event trading cards are back for collectors and badge makers too, while the Points Shop has plenty of UI customizations to grab.

The Steam Summer Sale of 2024 will be open for business until July 11, giving everyone two whole weeks to try and keep their wallets closed. As always, be sure to read our Weekend PC Game Deals special this coming Saturday to check out the biggest highlights from the sale.