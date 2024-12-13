YouTube TV subscription to get costlier starting January 2025

YouTube TV has announced an increase to its subscription pricing, citing increased cost of content as the driving factor. In a series of posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official YouTube TV account mentioned that the streaming service cost will rise to $82.99/month from $72.99/month, starting in 2025. So, next year, you will need to pay $10 more to continue with your YouTube TV subscription service.﻿

The new rates will be reflected immediately for new subscribers, whereas existing members will begin paying the $82.99/month rate starting January 13, 2025. The information about the price hike was also communicated to YouTube TV subscribers through emails.

A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. (1/3) — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 12, 2024

New members will see this price today; current members starting January 13. For more details on these updates, visit https://t.co/EQsobmldOJ. We hope YouTube TV continues to be your go-to TV service, but if you need to pause or cancel, family managers can do so at… — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 12, 2024

We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this impacts our members. With many exciting shows and live events coming up in 2025, we remain committed to bringing you the best of TV, all in one place. Thank you for being a loyal member. (3/3) — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 12, 2024

Google is also directing customers to an updated online FAQ page for more information. The decision has been made because of the pressure from rising licensing and production expenses. Despite the price hike, the company expressed its commitment to delivering premium quality content, exciting shows, and live events coming up in 2025.

The updated subscription price will continue to offer YouTube TV subscribers access to 100+ channels, a DVR with unlimited storage, up to 6 accounts per household, and three concurrent streams. Users won't need to pay additionally for the broadcast, HD, set-top box, or DVR.

YouTube TV also reminded users that they still have the option to pause or cancel their subscription, if the new price change doesn't suit their monthly budgets. Do note that the updated cost of $82.99/month is for the base plan. For viewing 4K, they need to pay an extra $9.99/month. Similarly, to view premium channels, NFL RedZone, Spanish TV, and other add-ons., subscribers will need to pay additional fees.