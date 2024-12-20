Deep Research in Gemini is now available in 40 more languages

Google’s really been on a roll lately, especially with its Gemini AI. It feels like every time you check, there’s a new feature or update popping up, all aimed at making waves in the AI world. With the huge success of ChatGPT, it’s like Google’s been working overtime, dropping update after update for Gemini. This time, Google has announced that Gemini’s in-depth research mode, known as "Deep Research," is now expanding to over 40 languages.

Deep Research is now available in 45+ languages and more than 150 countries with Gemini Advanced → https://t.co/cmetnUF0Ls 🤓 https://t.co/nzwUWhyVxs — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) December 20, 2024

For those unfamiliar, the Deep Research feature allows Gemini Advanced users to generate comprehensive research reports packed with sources and references. As Google puts it, “With Deep Research, you can create in-depth research reports on complex topics, complete with source links, giving you hours of research at your fingertips in just minutes.”

This comes after a slew of other AI-related updates that Google has rolled out recently. For one, Gemini Advanced subscribers are now able to experiment with Gemini-Exp-1206, a new version available on the web. This update focuses on expanding the capabilities of Gemini’s features, making them even more powerful and flexible.

Not long ago, Google also introduced Gemini 2.0 Flash, which brings native image and audio output. It's also super quick, twice as fast as the previous 1.5 Pro version, and performs better on key benchmarks. Developers can tap into these features through the new Multimodal Live API, which supports real-time audio and video streaming.

And if that wasn't enough, Google DeepMind has recently unveiled Veo 2, an advanced AI video generation tool that significantly enhances its predecessor's capabilities. Veo 2 can produce high-quality videos up to 4K resolution, a substantial improvement over the original Veo's 1080p output.