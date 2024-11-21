Here's when your OPPO phone will pick up ColorOS 15 update based on Android 15

Oppo has finally taken the wraps off its 2024 flagships, the Find X8 and X8 Pro phones. During the launch event in Bali, the Chinese OEM announced the Find X8 series with the global version of ColorOS 15 out of the box, which is its Android 15-based skin. Now, the company has officially announced the rollout schedule for ColorOS 15 for global models.

First off, OPPO has given ColorOS 15 the tagline "Smart & Smooth," which highlights the company's Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine. The new Android 15-based skin has a ton of AI features too.

The ColorOS 15 packs the following AI-driven camera features:

AI Photo Remaster and AI Clarity Enhancer : Transforms low-resolution images into ultra-high-definition images.

: Transforms low-resolution images into ultra-high-definition images. AI Reflection Remover : Get rid of the reflections in your images.

: Get rid of the reflections in your images. AI Unblur : Restores natural details, colors, and textures such as skin and hair from motion-blur images.

: Restores natural details, colors, and textures such as skin and hair from motion-blur images. AI Eraser : This lets you remove unwanted objects from your images.

: This lets you remove unwanted objects from your images. AI Perfect Shot : Fixes closed eyes of people in the image and also refines facial details.

: Fixes closed eyes of people in the image and also refines facial details. AI Studio: This lets you transform your images into different artistic styles.

Then there are a bunch of AI Productivity tools that are meant to help users streamline their workflow and assist them in their works. There are features like:

AI Reply : Let you reply to messages from default styles such as Humor, Sincere, Polite, Casual, etc.

: Let you reply to messages from default styles such as Humor, Sincere, Polite, Casual, etc. AI Writer : Helps in creating social media captions, drafting emails, and rewriting content.

: Helps in creating social media captions, drafting emails, and rewriting content. AI Speak : Read out the article or text that you are viewing on your phone.

: Read out the article or text that you are viewing on your phone. AI Summary: Condenses big articles and shows you important points.

ColorOS 15 also comes with multiple other features such as Luminous Motion Effects, Flux Themes, One Take Animations, Clear Voice, Auto Pixelate, and more. As far as the global rollout times are concerned, you can take a quick look at the schedule below:

ColorOS 15 Official Version Roll-Out Schedule November 2024 OPPO Find N3

OPPO Find N3 Flip

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G December 2024 OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno11 5G

OPPO F25 Pro 5G

OPPO Reno12 5G

OPPO Reno11 F 5G

OPPO Pad 3 Pro

OPPO Reno12 FS 5G

OPPO K12x 5G

OPPO Pad 2

OPPO Reno12 F 5G

OPPO F27 5G Q1 2025 OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G

OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G

OPPO Find X5

OPPO Reno10 5G

OPPO Reno11 A

OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G Q2 2025 OPPO Reno12 FS

OPPO Reno8 T

OPPO Reno12 F

OPPO F23 5G

OPPO Reno11 FS

OPPO Reno8 T 5G

For more information about ColorOS 15, you can check out the official website here.