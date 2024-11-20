Oppo smartphones are about to get a feature Pixels and Galaxy devices already have

Circle to Search, a feature that’s been a hit on Pixel and Samsung devices, is finally making its way to Oppo smartphones. This tool, essentially a spin-off of Google Lens, lets you search your screen effortlessly. Here's how it works: you take a temporary screenshot, circle an object or area, and let Google reverse-search it.

Initially, this feature debuted on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 earlier this year. Since then, it’s been spreading across other brands, including Honor and Xiaomi. Now, Oppo is set to join the club, likely rolling it out with their latest ColorOS 15 software, launching alongside the Find X8 series on November 21, 2024.

Why is this a big deal? Because Circle to Search isn’t just about basic searches. You can use it to translate text, identify songs playing in the background, or recognize objects. Whether you’re shopping online and spot a tren﻿dy item or need quick translations while traveling, this feature has you covered.

The roll-out timing aligns perfectly with Oppo's global unveiling of the Find X8 series, which packs impressive specs like a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, 120Hz OLED displays, and powerful cameras. Adding Circle to Search to the mix will make Oppo’s ecosystem even more competitive.

2024 has undeniably been the year of AI in smartphones, with almost every major player weaving AI into their devices to enhance functionality and user experience. Apple recently rolled out its "Apple Intelligence" suite in iOS 18.1, featuring text refinement, notification summaries, and device-level generative AI tools optimized for efficiency.

These advancements were built on its proprietary foundation models, trained using Google Cloud TPUs for improved processing power and accuracy. Similarly, Motorola has announced Moto AI features like "Catch Me Up" for summarizing notifications, "Pay Attention" for transcribing and recalling details, and "Remember This" for capturing and storing moments with AI enhancements.



Source: 9To5Google