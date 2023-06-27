Seagate FireCuda 540 PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD revealed; read and write speeds up to 10,000 MB/s

Seagate is launching its first Gen5 M.2 NVMe SSD product today with the Seagate FireCuda 540. This SSD is targeting content creators and high-end PC gamers with its speed, as its sequential read and write speeds can go up to 10,000 MB/s. That's up to 50 percent faster than comparable Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD products.

In an email press release, Seagate stated:

With the latest 3D TLC NAND technology and built with a Seagate-validated E26 controller, the FireCuda 540 provides the most advanced speed and durability—allowing users to push limits when gaming or creating content. Plug-and-play compatible with all PCIe Gen5 motherboards and backwards compatible with PCIe Gen4, the drive is accessible and ready for trailblazing. “Gamers and content creators have asked for performance of PCIe Gen5 technology and we’ve listened,” said Lance Ohara, Vice President of Product Line Management at Seagate Technology. “Seagate is thrilled to bring the fastest and best technology to the gaming and content creating community.”

In addition to its high read and write speeds, the Seagate FireCuda 540 SSD supports 1.8M mean time between failures (MTBF) and up to 2,000 TB of total bytes written (TBW). That means owners could in theory write and delete up to 1TB of data on the SSD per day for the next five years.

While only one PC game, Forspoken, currently supports Microsoft's DirectStorage feature for faster performance for PC games, the Seagate FireCuda 540 does support DirectStorage for that game and for future PC game support like Diablo IV.

The new product is also supported by Seagate’s three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty, Seagate’s SeaTools 5.0 software tools can also be used to monitor the SSD's performance, health, and more.

The new Seagate FireCuda 540 should be available for sale starting today. It will launch with a 1TB model for $179.99 and a 2TB version for $299.99.