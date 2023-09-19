Bethesda announces Starfield now has over 10 million players

Xbox and Bethesda Game Studio's grand RPG Starfield is enjoying an immensely successful launch. Only two weeks following its official launch date, Starfield has now crossed the 10 million players mark, which the developer is calling an "astronomical" number.

"Thank you to more than 10 million Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history," says the Twitter announcement from earlier today.

We already knew Starfield had become Bethesda's biggest game in the studio's history. It was announced on September 8 when the game passed six million players. Xbox Head Phil Spencer also revealed back then that concurrent player numbers had surpassed one million on launch day.

Thank you to more than 10 million #Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history. pic.twitter.com/jklQotDC1N — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 19, 2023

The role-playing game was released on September 6 across Xbox Series X|S, PC, Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming as a Microsoft platform exclusive. Keep in mind though that $100 (and higher) Special Edition owners did receive five days of early access.



Unfortunately, Bethesda has not revealed any platform specific numbers for this 10 million player milestone, nor which edition of the game they are playing through.

Even with Xbox and PC Game Pass being a factor, Starfield seems to be moving plenty of units as a full-priced game too. The title continues to stay in Steam's global Most Played and Top Sellers charts. It also became Europe's biggest game launch from Xbox, making it the fastest-selling new IP of 2023 in the region.

Looking forward, at least one major expansion is confirmed for Starfield though details about it are still missing. Bethesda has also promised "years and years" of updates to the sci-fi game to add new features, resolve remaining issues, and optimize the experience. Official modding support across all platforms is incoming in early 2024 as well, though that hasn't stopped PC players from tinkering with the title quite heavily already.