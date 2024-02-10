How to watch the 2024 NFL Super Bowl 58 game, including in 4K HDR

On Sunday, February 11, the biggest live TV event of the year will take place. Super Bowl 58 (or Super Bowl LVIII, if you prefer the official branding) will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFL football championship.

The game will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This is the first time the Super Bowl will be held in this city. That's one of the reasons why the 2024 Super Bowl could be the most-watched US TV event ever. There's also the whole "Taylor Swift" factor, as the pop singer is expected to show up to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This game is also a rematch of Super Bowl 54 in 2020, with the same two teams battling it out again. The Chiefs won 31-20 four years ago, by the way.

While a lucky few will be in the stadium to watch the biggest pro football game of the season, most of us will be watching on TV. Whether you are watching the game itself, checking out the commercials, watching for the halftime show featuring Usher, or just putting the game on your big screen TV in the background, you will want to know how to watch Super Bowl 58. We give you the info on that, including how to watch the game in 4K HDR (kind of).

Who is broadcasting Super Bowl 58?

This year, the CBS TV network is in charge of showing Super Bowl LVIII. In addition, a version of the game will be displayed on the kids' cable network Nickelodeon, with lots of extra kid-oriented graphics and commentary from characters like Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Starfish (Paramount owns both CBS and Nickelodeon). This will be the first time in history two versions of the live Super Bowl will be shown.

Can I watch Super Bowl 58 in 4K?

Yes, you can, sort of. CBS has confirmed that it will be the first network to offer both a 1080p and a 4K version with HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, which should provide an even better visual experience if your TV supports those formats

However, the TV Answer Man website has confirmed that the 4K HDR version won't be a native stream but will be upscaled from its 1080p HDR broadcast. Still, the 4K HDR version should look better than the 1080p HDR edition.

CBS adds that the pregame and post-game events will also be shown in both 1080p HDR and 4K HDR, as will the game's halftime show.

Who is showing Super Bowl LVIII in 4K HDR?

According to the TV Answer Man site, a number of cable, satellite, and internet-based TV services will show the game with its 4K HDR resolution. They include DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Optimum TV, Cox Cable, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, and YouTube TV.

For cord-cutting streamers who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, FuboTV is your best bet to watch the game in 4K HDR. You can access its service with a seven-day free trial. YouTube TV also has a free trial, but unfortunately, it only offers 4K support with a paid add-on.

The game will also be live-streamed on the Paramount+ streaming service, but for some reason, it will only have the 1080p HDR stream. People who use Charter Spectrum's cable TV service are also stuck with 1080p HDR.

Can I watch the game in 4K on an antenna?

Unfortunately, no. While you can hook up an antenna to your TV and watch the game on your local CBS station on Sunday, it will not offer a 4K signal.

When does Super Bowl 58 begin?

Officially, the kickoff for the game starts at 6:30 pm Eastern time (3:30 pm Pacific time).