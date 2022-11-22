New AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region expected to support 48,000 jobs annually

Amazon is launching its second AWS Region in India, based in Hyderabad. According to the e-commerce company, the new data centre will support 48,000 external full-time jobs annually thanks to a $4.4 billion sum that will be invested by 2030. With the addition of AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, customers will be able to run workloads with increased resilience and lower latency.

Commenting on the announcement, Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS, said:

“The launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region supports India’s digital transformation and is part of our long-term investment in the country since opening our first office in 2011. Customers and partners in India will now have additional regional infrastructure to deploy applications with greater resilience, availability, and even lower latency. We are proud to invest in the future of the Indian technology community and workforce, and we are committed to helping organizations across industries increase agility and drive innovation.”

With the addition of this region, AWS is now available in 96 Availability Zones and 30 geographic regions. One of its most recent additions was a Zurich-based AWS Region, which will support 2,500 full-time jobs at external businesses in the country. The investment in Switzerland is $5.9 billion, making it larger than the one in Hyderabad, but it will be invested up to 2036, a much longer timeframe.

With all the news we’re hearing about layoffs at tech companies, Amazon’s investments into its AWS data centres could give economies a much-needed boost.