Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gets another gameplay reveal, out this year

It was only in January of this year that Microsoft unveiled the first footage of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle as the next highly-anticipated title coming out of its first-party studio, MachineGames. The iconic archaeologist’s latest adventure received another look during the Xbox Games Showcase today; catch it above.

Developed by Wolfenstein franchise developer MachineGames, this original Indiana Jones story promises to be full of adventures set across the world as the archaeologist hunts down powerful artifacts.

The trailer shows Jones and his companion Gina looking for one of these mysterious artifacts deep in the Himalayan peaks. Stumbling upon a frozen battleship, the duo meets some nazi forces before a humorous fight breaks out between the two groups, all before the ship itself breaks free from its frozen prison.

"MachineGames are known for their love of high-stakes action and incredible set pieces, and moments like these are a good reminder that wits aren’t the only thing in Indy’s arsenal," says the studio regarding today's reveal. "Sometimes he’ll have to rely on his fists, whip, gun, and even the occasional grenade toss from a companion.."

Here's how the developer sets the stage for this upcoming experience:

From the hallowed halls of the Vatican and the sunken temples of Sukhothai to the pyramids of Egypt and the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, Indy’s latest journey will send him around the world in a race against time as he hunts down mysterious and powerful artifacts. But Indiana isn’t the only one on the trail of these artifacts. Working with Gina, Indy will face off against Voss and his men in the hunt for the secrets of these relics.

"Working with Indiana Jones makes you want to pull experiences from the wide range of set-pieces that made you go ‘Wow!’ as a kid,” says Game Director Jerk Gustafsson. “We all remember the thrill of seeing Indy’s daring and often narrow escapes, and we want to have those kinds of moments in the Great Circle as well."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle doesn’t have a firm launch date yet, but it is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC sometime in 2024. Xbox Game Pass subscribers are also getting the game on day one for no extra cost.