Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is coming to Xbox and PC on November 19

Microsoft finally has some good news for flight sim fans. The upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 from Asobo Studios finally has a release date, so get your checklists and pilot licenses ready, as the company's next-gen airplane simulator is taking off on Xbox and PC on November 19, 2024.

Unlike the original Microsoft Flight Simulator from 2020, the 2024 version goes beyond just simple piloting an aircraft. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will let you pursue the career of a pilot in multiple settings, such as a commercial airline pilot, VIP transport, search and rescue missions, air ambulance, agricultural aviation, aerial advertising, helicopter cargo transport, and even aerial firefighting.

The game also emphasizes world exploration with a dedicated photo mode to capture the ever-evolving and improving in-game world. Also, for the first time, players will be able to pilot air balloons and blimps.

Coming November 19, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken, designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 goes beyond merely operating the aircraft; it will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available on PC, Steam, and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. If you do not have the necessary hardware (Microsoft Flight Simulator is a hell of a demanding title), Microsoft will let you play the new installment in the cloud using Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Like all the other games Microsoft announced during today's Xbox Showcase event, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be a day-one title for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. You can find more info and some screenshots of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on its official page.