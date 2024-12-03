Indiana Jones and the Great Circle lead the final Xbox Game Pass wave of 2024

Microsoft didn't forget about the final Xbox Game Pass wave of 2024. As revealed today, the arrivals for the first half of December include Microsoft's highly-anticipated first-party release Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, EA's WRC 24 off-road racing entry, a number of moves that add more games to its Core and Standard subscriptions, and more.

As announced yesterday, the Nitro-Fueled remaster of the popular kart racer Crash Team Racing is a part of the Game Pass wave too. The indie hit roguelike deckbuilder Wildfrost, and the upcoming city builder Overthrown are also included this time. Previously removed games like Carrion and Road 96 are making a comeback to Game Pass in December too.

Here's everything announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming today:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Console) – December 4

(Console) – December 4 Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S) – December 4

(Xbox Series X|S) – December 4 Hauntii (Console) – December 4

(Console) – December 4 Humanity (Console) – December 4

(Console) – December 4 EA Sports WRC (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – December 5

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – December 5 Overthrown (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

(Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 9 Wildfrost (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 10

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 10 Carrion (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 2

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 2 Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7

From the incoming drops, MachineGames' Indiana Jones as well as Overthrown are both day-one arrivals onto the services. This means subscribers get access to the titles for no extra cost right alongside those who purchased them outright.

At the same time, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled, DayZ, and the original Goat Simulator are being added to the Xbox Game Pass Core tier on December 4.

As usual, Microsoft will be removing a number of titles from Xbox Game Pass services as new games arrive. Even Forza Horizon 4 is a part of the leaving group as its worldwide delisting date comes up. Here's what's leaving:

December 15: Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forager (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Forza Horizon 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) December 31: BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Humankind (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lego 2K Drive (Cloud and Console)

McPixel 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Party Animals (Cloud and Console)

If everything goes to plan, the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement will land in January, 2025. However, keep in mind that the 2024 Game Awards ceremony is kicking off next week, and Microsoft may show up to it with some big announcements from its studios, which normally includes some Game Pass reveals too.