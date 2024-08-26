Inflection pivots from personal chatbot after Microsoft nabs founders

Earlier this year, Inflection, an AI company that has built an LLM that focuses on EQ as well as IQ, announced that two of its founders were leaving to join Microsoft. With those two gone, and a message that "There will be no immediate changes to the service", things felt a bit ominous for users.

Following on from that, in May, the company announced that it would be removing its Pi AI chatbot from Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, forcing users onto the company's main app or website. This was the second ominous sign. At some point around this time, it was also clear that messages in the app were being chopped because you have to keep asking for it to continue its response.

The nail in the coffin (well, not quite) for the service has been delivered today. While Inflection will keep the consumer Pi available and free for everyone, the company plans to introduce a cap on message volume for free users. The company says that this will allow it to serve users without diverting resources away from a forthcoming enterprise offering it expects to launch.

In addition to the news that it's shifting its focus from personal users to enterprise customers, Inflection says it collaborated with the Data Transfer Initiative (DTI) to develop a method of exporting your data. To export your conversations with Pi, go to the Manage History page and his export. This plain text document will be able to be imported by LLMs that have support for doing this.

While Inflection has not suggested it will do this, the creation of an export tool makes you wonder if it has plans to eventually retire its personal chatbot altogether in the future. This export solution would give users a way to keep a log of their chat history. Hopefully, this will remain speculation and not manifest.

Let us know in the comments if you are happy with the new direction Inflection is taking. Do you think it would be following this same course if Microsoft hadn't nabbed two of its cofounders?

