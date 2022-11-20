Intel Arc is now ready for DirectStorage, Warzone 2, Spiderman Miles Morale, Sonic Frontier

Intel has released its latest WHQL-certified Windows driver for Arc discrete graphics. The new driver, version 31.0.101.3802, adds support for Microsoft DirectStorage API version 1.1, which was recently released. The release notes for Intel's new driver says:

This Intel® Arc™ software package includes support for optimized Microsoft DirectStorage* 1.1 with GPU accelerated decompression for developer integration.

AMD and Nvidia have already released their drivers for the same. You can find related information in this article.

Of course, aside from DirectStorage 1.1 support, there are game optimizations, performance improvements, and bug fixes too. You can view the full changelog for the new 31.0.101.3802 driver below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Sonic Frontiers Marvel’s Spiderman: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Dysterra

Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ A-series Graphics for: Game performance improvements versus the Intel® 31.0.101.3490 software driver on Intel® Arc™ A770 Graphics Products for: Chorus Up to 3% using 1440p with Epic settings. Dirt 5 Up to 8% using 1440p with Ultra High settings. Far Cry 6 Up to 3% using 1080p with Ultra preset settings. Up to 3% using 1440p with Ultra preset settings. Forza Horizon 5 Up to 3% using 1080p with Extreme settings. Up to 3% using 1440p with High preset settings. Ghostwire Tokyo Up to 7% using 1440p with Cinematic settings. Gotham Knights Up to 5% using 1080p with Highest preset settings. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Up to 3% using 1080p with Ultra preset settings. Up to 3% using 1440p with High preset settings. Sniper Elite 5 Up to 3% using 1080p with Ultra settings.

FIXED ISSUES: Doom Eternal* (Vulkan) may exhibit flickering corruption on certain textures in the “cultist base” map.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (DX11) may experience lower than expected game performance.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (DX12) may exhibit lighting or flickering corruption.

Forza Horizon 5 (DX12) may experience corruption lines when MSAA 2x is enabled KNOWN ISSUES: Sonic Frontiers (DX11) may experience flickering corruption on Intel® Arc™ A380 Graphics Products when Frame Rate Limit setting is set to 60. A workaround is to set Frame Rate Limit to 30.

Call of Duty: Vanguard* (DX12) may experience missing or corrupted shadows during the Submarine mission.

Payday 2* (DX9) may exhibit flickering corruption on specific water surfaces.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Arc Control may not start automatically after reboot.

Arc Control may not show up in Add or Remove programs list after update.

Hot-plugging a secondary display with Arc Control invoked may cause Arc Control to be unresponsive.

Hot-plugging a display with Arc Control Studio Capture audio device set to display audio may cause an error when attempting to capture or broadcast.

Hot-plugging peripheral devices such as cameras, microphones, or displays while Arc Control is open may cause Arc Control to become unresponsive.

Arc Control may incorrectly show Studio Capture as active when putting the system to sleep while recording

Resetting Arc Control to application defaults may not reset global “Tearing Migration” modes to default

Some Arc Control Telemetry metrics may not align with 3rd party applications or built-in OS functions. INTEL® ARC™ CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Arc Control may not scale automatically and may cause some UI toggles to become unresponsive when changing from a 1080p resolution to a 4K resolution. A workaround is to revert resolution or reboot.

Some applications may exhibit a transparent or blank window when CMAA is set to “Force ON” globally.

Some applications may exhibit pixel corruption when Sharpening Filter is enabled globally.

A 1440p resolution selection in Arc Control Studio Capture may be unavailable when the display native resolution is 4K.

Arc Control Studio Camera overlay position may not retain desired position and size after a system restart.

The Arc Control Studio Camera tab may take longer than expected responsiveness upon the first navigation.

Arc Control capture might stop working after system wake up from sleep

To download the latest Arc 31.0.101.3802 driver, head over to Intel's official website where you can download the software either as an EXE file or as a ZIP. The driver is compatible with Intel discrete GPUs, both Arc and DG1, as well as integrated UHD graphics on 11th and 12th gen Intel Core CPUs. In terms of OS support, the driver is compatible with Windows 10 20H2 and newer, as well as both versions of Windows 11.