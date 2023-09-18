Intel Arc GPU beta graphics driver 31.0.101.4826 adds Phantom Liberty and Payday 3 support

Intel has released new beta graphics drivers for its Arc and Iris Xe GPUs with the version number 31.0.101.4826. The new driver adds support for four upcoming PC games, along with performance improvements for two other games. Unfortunately, this new driver release does not fix any of the known issues these GPUs have with running Starfield.

Here is the changelog:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Payday 3

Lies of P

Party Animals Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4824 software driver for: Hitman Absolution (DX11) Up to 17% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Bioshock Infinite (DX11) Up to 27% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Trackmania (DX11) may experience an application crash during game launch. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Starfield (DX12) may experience sporadic instability in some areas of the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit low texture details on certain objects in the game.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture flickering on light sources during gameplay.

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may exhibit texture corruption on characters.

Halo Infinite (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.

Some Intel Arc A-Series Graphics notebooks may incorrectly report a higher value than expected for default clock frequency value. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL ARC CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Control may consume higher than expected system memory. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the new drivers here and check out the release notes here in PDF format.