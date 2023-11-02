Intel Arc non-WHQL graphics driver 31.0.101.4952 adds Modern Warfare III support and more

Intel has released a new non-WHQL graphics driver for its Arc and Iris Xe GPUs. The version number for the new driver is 31.0.101.4952. It adds support for a number of new and upcoming games, along with performance improvements for a long list of other games.

Here is the changelog:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: The Talos Principle 2

Robocop: Rogue City

Star Ocean II R

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4900 software driver for The Talos Principle 2 (DX12) Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Returnal (DX12) Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic Ray Tracing settings

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4887 software driver for Guild Wars 2 (DX11) Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) Up to 750% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Enhanced settings

Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer (DX11) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Lost Ark (DX11) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings

Sniper Elite 3 (DX11) Up to 37% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

World War Z (DX11) Up to 113% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (DX11) Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Yakuza 0 (DX11) Up to 154% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Alien: Isolation (DX11) Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry Primal (DX11) Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11) Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry New Dawn (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Ghostrunner 2 (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Total War: PHARAOH (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases

You can download the new drivers here and check out the full release notes here in PDF format.