New Intel 31.0.101.4369 Windows Arc WHQL driver adds support for LOTR Gollum, and more

Intel has released a new Windows graphics driver update (WHQL), version 31.0.101.4369, for its Arc and Xe graphics chip series. It adds support for three upcoming games: The Outlast Trials, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and the early access release of Starship Troopers: Extermination.

You can check out the changelog below:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: The Outlast Trials

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Starship Troopers: Extermination Early Access Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4335 software driver for: The Outlast Trials (DX12) Up to 65% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Up to 52% uplift at 1440p with High settings

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (DX12) Up to 4% uplift at 1080p with Epic settings Up to 11% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Minecraft Bedrock (DXR) Up to 30% uplift at 1080p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks Up to 34% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 8 RT chunks Up to 28% uplift at 1440p with Ray Tracing enabled at 24 RT chunks

Get a front row pass to gaming deals, contests, betas, and more with Intel Software Gaming Access. FIXED ISSUES: Intel Core Processor Products: Battlefield: 2042(DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX12) may experience color corruption in Quick Play Lobby KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: The Last of Us (DX12) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL HIGHLIGHTS: Display Page A new display page is now available in Intel Arc Control that allows users to view connected display information as well as shortcuts to the OS for changing resolution and refresh rate of displays.

Variable Refresh Rate status and control is now available within the new Display page. Resizable BAR Status Resizable BAR status reporting within Intel® Arc Control now contains a drop-down menu to view per graphics device Resizable BAR status. Driver Update Beta Opt-In Recently introduced improvements for the driver update feature within Intel Arc Control allows users to opt-in to the beta releases of drivers made available on intel.com. Users can now also view the type of release which is installed as well as release notes for that release within Arc Control. Search Bar A new feature available within Intel Arc Control that allows you to easily and quickly search for and navigate to features within the user interface. Performance Telemetry Support Telemetry within the performance page of Intel Arc Control now has a drop-down selector that allows telemetry for supported graphics products connected to your system to be viewed. Fan Speed Controls Added new fan speed controls within the performance page under performance tuning configuration of Intel Arc Control. Automatic allows the driver to control your fan speed behavior. Fixed fan target enables a static fan speed. Fan curve enables a dynamic fan speed to adjust fan speed with temperature targets.

Virtual Camera Filters Lighting adjustments enable auto and manual adjustment of lighting conditions.

Background replacement has been improved with the ability to adjust color balance. INTEL ARC CONTROL FIXED ISSUES: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control. The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable BAR status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel® Graphics Adapters. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe “could not stop Highlights” notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):

Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download and learn more about the update on Intel's official site.