Intel Arc beta graphics driver 31.0.101.4887 adds support for the new Arc A580 GPU and more

Intel has released new beta drivers for its Arc and Iris Xe graphics cards. The new 31.0.101.4887 driver adds support for an all-new GPU, the Intel Arc 580.

This product hasn't officially been announced yet by Intel, but online reports from websites like PC Gamer indicate that third-party companies ASRock and Sparkle are preparing to start selling cards with the Arc A580 GPU at any moment. The new models will reportedly have 8GB of video RAM, along with 24 ray tracing units. Hopefully, we will get some official info from Intel soon.

Aside from the support for the new GPU, these beta drivers add support for three upcoming games; Total War Pharaoh, Lords of the Fallen, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III beta test that's coming this weekend. It also has a couple of Starfield performance improvements.

Here is the changelog:

HIGHLIGHTS: Support for Intel Arc A580 Graphics. GAMING HIGHLIGHTS: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Beta

Total War: PHARAOH

Lords of the Fallen Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4885 software driver for: Starfield (DX12) Up to 117% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings Up to 149% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Forza Motorsport (DX12) Up to 8% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4826 software driver for: F1 23 (DX12) Up to 12% uplift at 1440p with Ultra High settings Up to 136% uplift at 2160p with Ultra High settings

FIXED ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Minecraft (DX12) may exhibit color corruptions in night scenes when ray tracing setting is on. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Total War: PHARAOH (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit corruption when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling. A workaround is to change the Render Resolution Scale slider value.

Starfield (DX12) may exhibit texture corruptions on certain objects and light sources during gameplay.

Halo Infinite (DX12) campaign may experience an application crash on some system configurations.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris X MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel® will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the beta drivers here and check out the full release notes here in PDF format.