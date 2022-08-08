Intel introduces Arc Pro A-series GPUs, optimized for media and entertainment apps

Intel has announced the launch of its Arc Pro A-series GPUs. The latest series includes Intel Arc Pro A30M, A40—which is a 50W TDP card, and A50—which is a 75W TDP card. These three initial products come with built-in ray tracing hardware, machine learning capabilities, and “industry-first” AV1 hardware encoding acceleration. The A30M GPU will be available for mobile form factors, while the other two will be available for workstations.

The Intel Arc Pro A40 is targeted at slimline workstations or small form factor PCs and will be in a single-slot form factor with 3.5 teraflops of graphical power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The Intel Arc Pro A50 is targeted at traditional workstations and will be in dual-slot form factor with 4.8 teraflops of graphical power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

The Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU is targeted at mobiles and laptops and will offer 3.5 teraflops of graphical power, eight ray-tracing cores, and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. Moreover, the A40 and A50 workstation GPUs will also feature four Mini DisplayPorts for multiple monitor configurations. The new Arc A40 and A50 are workstation versions of the existing Arc A380 gaming card.

Currently, we do not know when exactly the latest Arc Pro series of GPUs, optimized for media and entertainment applications such as Blender, will arrive in the market. The tech giant says that it will happen sometime later this year, and that the products will be available from mobile and desktop partners.