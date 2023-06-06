Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs unveiled, coming in the next weeks and months

Intel has announced its latest GPUs, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and the Pro A60M. The company said that the Pro A60 is aimed at workstation desktops and that the Pro A60M is aimed at “mobile systems”, such as laptops.

The new GPUs are aimed at professionals with their 12 GB of video memory (VRAM) and can support up to four displays with high dynamic range and Dolby Vision. Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro GPUs, these GPUs offer 16 PCIe lanes, 384 GB/s memory bandwidth, 256 AI X Matrix Extensions engines, and 16 ray tracing units.

With the growing importance of AV1, Intel decided to include full media encode and decode support in these GPUs. With all the attributes mentioned, Intel said that these GPUs are ideal for computer-aided design and modelling, AI inferencing tasks, and media processing in dedicated business environments.

The company said it will issue quarterly driver releases for both products that bring performance optimizations. It also said they will be ISV-certified by applications such as Autodesk 3ds Max, Autodesk AutoCAD, Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor, Autodesk Maya, Bentley MicroStation, Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, Nemetscheck VectorWorks, PTC Creo, Siemens NX, and Siemens Solid Edge.

In addition to the programs listed above, Intel said that the GPUs are also optimized to run applications like Blender and other media/entertainment applications. It also said that they will run rendering and ray tracing libraries in the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit to help create high-performance and high-fidelity visual experiences at scale.

In terms of availability, the Intel Arc Pro A60 will be available for workstation desktops in the coming weeks through authorized distributors. The Intel Arc Pro A60M for laptops and other mobile systems will be available from OEM partners in the coming months. You can learn more about the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M on Intel's website.