New Lenovo device promises AI-optimized video conferencing for $2,900

Lenovo has just announced its new Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 AI-optimized compute device for running video conferencing room systems. The Chinese company revealed that the new product is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor with an integrated NPU and can deliver on AI-heavy meeting room workloads.

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 Full Room Kit is a single-SKU option that Lenovo is also offering. It adds an intelligent ThinkSmart Bar 180, enabling Intelligent Speaker functionality. To make the ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 more versatile, Lenovo has included plenty of ports for your every need, ports include:

1x HDMI Ingest

2x HDMI-Out

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1

1x USB-A 2.0

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C Ingest

1x Standard Think Power

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 is available in several configurations, you can select from two processors, either the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 165H processor on Intel vPro® platform or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 135H processor on Intel vPro® platform. There are also these memory options, 16GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MT/s SODIMM or 32GB (Dual-Channel) DDR5 5600MT/s SODIMM.

This product comes with Windows 11 IoT Enterprise GAC pre-installed on a 256GB PCIe TLC SSD and it features Intel® Arc™ graphics. In terms of security, it supports TPM 2.0 and has a Kensington™ MiniSaver lock slot.

Discussing the new product, Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business at Lenovo, said:

"Smart collaboration technology continues to advance rapidly with the introduction of AI-enabled features. Customers are looking for more compute power and flexibility to future-proof meeting spaces and take advantage of solutions available now and just over the horizon."

The ThinkSmart Core Gen 2 + Controller will be available by the end of the year via Lenovo ThinkSmart sales reps. Businesses will be able to get this hardware starting at $2,900 by the end of the year.