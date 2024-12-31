Transcend 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB compact USB-C SSDs are available at their lowest price

There is no shortage of portable storage solutions for computers and mobile devices, but most of them are pretty big in comparison to, say, a regular USB thumbstick. If you want something smaller than a regular portable SSD but without the slow performance of flash drives, check out the Transcend ESD330C lineup, which offers fast speeds in a small form factor.

The ESD330C is a portable SSD that is barely larger than a regular USB thumbstick (it is 64.1 mm by 19.7 mm). It has a retractable USB-C connector (also available with a Type-A connector), which eliminates the need to carry additional cables for connectivity—just stick it to your phone, tablet, or laptop, and you are good to go.

Performance-wise, Transcend promises up to 1,050 MB/s sequential read and 950 MB/s sequential write speeds, which are much faster than any modern flash drive or HDD. Also, the drive is packed into a metal enclosure, which helps with dissipating heat during heavy loads.

The drive has a limited five-year warranty and additional security features, such as the ability to protect the drive with a password using the Transcend Elite app (available on Windows and Android).

