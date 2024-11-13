KB5046613: Microsoft shares how to fix Teams, Quick Assist Windows 10 admin launch bug

Today is the second Tuesday of the month, and Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday update. On the Windows 10 side we have KB5046613, KB5046615, KB5046612, KB5046665, and the Windows 11 side we have KB5046617, KB5046633. The Windows 11 update resolves a weird Task Manager bug that would incorrectly show the number of background processes and Windows processes count as zero.

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 update finally closes a bug wherein users without elevated rights (non-admins) could not launch certain apps like Teams, Quick Assist, and more. The issue was introduced back in September with the KB5043131 update, and it had to do with the uiAccess=true attribute that is part of an app's manifest file used to manage privileges.

Microsoft had already issued a KIR (known issue rollback) to mitigate the issue in enterprise-managed PCs. The company explains what to do next:

This issue was resolved by Windows updates released November 12, 2024 (KB5046613), and later. We recommend you install the latest security update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one. If you have an enterprise-managed device and have installed the update released November 12, 2024 (KB5046613), and later, you do not need to use a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) or a special Group Policy to resolve this issue. If you are using an update released before November 12, 2024, and have this issue, your IT administrator can resolve it by installing and configuring the special Group Policy listed below. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Group Policy name listed below>. For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback . Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: ​ Download for Windows 10, version 22H2 – Windows 10 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2 KB5041582 241027_11353 Known Issue Rollback

You can find the issue here on the official Microsoft Windows health dashboard site.