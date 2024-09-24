KB5043131: Microsoft changes Windows 10 Update notifications, fixes surround sound bug

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 C-release preview update today. This update, under KB5043131 and Build 19045.4957, is a non-security optional update which has new features and improvements. The full changelog is given below:

Highlights [Start menu] New! This update moves your profile picture to different positions. There is also a new background color for the left pane on the menu. This color change makes the items on the pane stand out more. This change might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

[IE mode] Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

[Media playback] Playback of some media might stop when you use certain surround sound technology. Improvements [Microsoft Entra single sign-on (SSO)] The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on.

[Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

[File Explorer and taskbar] Windows server stops responding when you use apps like File Explorer and the taskbar.

[Windows Update opt-in notifications] They now appear when you sign in.

[Directory enumeration] This might fail if a directory has symbolic links that have long target names.

[Microsoft Defender for Endpoint] Work Folders files fail to sync when Defender for Endpoint is on.

The known issues are given below:

Symptom Workaround After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings > Account > Your info and, under Create your picture, clicking on Browse for one, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

The update can also be manually downloaded from the Microsoft Update Catalog website here. You can find the official support article here on Microsoft's website.