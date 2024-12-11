Samsung Galaxy S25 series may match Galaxy S24 series' price in Europe

It appears that Galaxy fans looking to upgrade to a Galaxy S25 series phone next year may not have to pay more, at least in Europe. According to the latest information, Samsung may not hike the prices of its upcoming devices in Europe. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch next month, potentially on January 22, 2025, at an Unpacked event in the USA. While rumors suggest that the political issues in Samsung's home country may increase the prices in Korea, the prices in Europe may remain unchanged.

According to pricing information extracted from retailers, Samsung may not increase the prices of the Galaxy S25 series to stay competitive in the market dominated by Apple iPhones. The company may be sticking with the same prices as this year's Galaxy S24 series. So, going by this information, the base model of the Galaxy S25 could cost €899, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra's top-spec-ed variant could cost €1,809.

Here's the tentative price list as noted by WinFuture:

Galaxy S25 128GB model: €899 256GB model: €959

Galaxy S25+ 256GB model: €1,149 512GB model: €1,269

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB model: €1,449 512GB model: €1,569 1TB model: €1,809



As far as the prices in the USA are concerned, no information is available on that, but the region may see a price hike. It has been reported that users may need to pay more for the Galaxy S25 Ultra due to increased bill of materials (BoM). Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S25 and S25+ with 12GB of RAM, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get 16GB RAM from the middle variant. There are also rumors that Samsung could introduce a fourth Galaxy S25 model, purportedly the Galaxy S25 Slim during the launch event.

Rumors are also floating around that the Galaxy S25 series could finally get the Qi2 wireless charging feature along with the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting satellite connectivity.