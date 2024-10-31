Latest Xbox system update OS version 10.0.26100.2499 enables Natural Language Search

Xbox users have just received a new update for their consoles that takes them up to OS version 10.0.26100.2499. This update includes two new features: Natural Language Search and thumbstick calibration for Wireless Elite Controller. Of these, the Natural Language Search (NLS) is the more interesting feature.

With NLS, players can search for games using ordinary conversation language to find more relevant titles. NLS can compensate for any errors such as misspellings, acronyms, synonyms, and other variations. Microsoft said NLS can handle these errors "much better than traditional search services."

The other feature, thumbstick calibration for the Wireless Elite Controller sees a thumbstick calibration tool added to the Xbox Accessories app for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. This feature lets players recalibrate their controller thumbsticks to make sure they're working properly "for the best gaming performance."

The full release notes are as follows:

Release date: 10/30/2024

OS version: 10.0.26100.2499 (xb_flt_2410ge.241024-1700)

This is the first Xbox system update this month and will likely be the last. Typically, we see updates twice a month, the last time there was only one update in a month was in July.

You can find which OS version you're on by pressing the Xbox button, going to Profile & system, then selecting Settings. From there go to System > Console info > OS version > Shell version.