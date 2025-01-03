LG unveils a 3-in-1 projector that is also a Bluetooth speaker and LED mood lamp

LG Electronics has taken the wraps off two innovative projectors that will be showcased at CES 2025: the multifunctional 3-in-1 PF600U projector and LG's smallest 4K UST (Ultra Short Throw) projector, the CineBeam S. Both projectors feature innovative designs, that could fit into any modern living space.

The LG PF600U stands out as a versatile 3-in-1 device that functions as a projector, Bluetooth speaker, and LED mood light. It has a floor lamp-like design and offers Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. With a contrast ratio of 150,000:1 and a screen size between 30–120 inches, the LG PF600U ensures a clear and vibrant content viewing experience.

The projector also features stereo speakers with two passive radiators and has an LED mood lamp that can create various ambiance with adjustable color and brightness levels. It also features a tilting head that can be clubbed with automatic screen adjustment for optimal viewing. It runs on LG's WebOS and supports Android and iOS. Other features include HDMI, USB-C port, HDR, and HLG support.

LG PF600U Projector

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit of LG Media Entertainment Solution Company said, "With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short-throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands."

Meanwhile, LG also introduced the CineBeam S projector, which is the company's most compact 4K UST projector to date. Despite its small size, the LG CineBeam S projector offers 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution and 500 ANSI lumens of brightness.

LG CineBeam S projector

Thanks to the UST technology, it can project images up to 100 inches from just a few inches away, saving space without sacrificing visuals. It comes with auto screen adjustment, wall color adjustment, stress-free setup, and built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for an elevated audio experience.

Source and images: LG