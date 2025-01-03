Komutr: "World's first" MagSafe earbuds debut ahead of CES 2025

CES 2025 is just days away now, and tech firms are keen to show off what they'll be bringing with them to the trade show. We've seen a bendable monitor from LG, a 750 Hz gaming monitor from KOORUI, and now Artronic Design has unveiled Komutr, the “world's first” MagSafe earbuds.

The highlight of Komutr is the inclusion of MagSafe support, making them especially ideal for those in the Apple ecosystem, though, they're also Android compatible. You can use the MagSafe support to attach the case of the earbuds to your phone, chargers, or accessories. The case is super thin, coming in at 0.47 inches (1.19 cm), so it shouldn't affect the size of your phone too much if you attach it to your device when out and about.

Here are the key features outlined by Artronic Design:

Crystal-Clear Sound: High-fidelity audio drivers deliver an immersive listening experience.

High-fidelity audio drivers deliver an immersive listening experience. Slim, Compact Form: The thinnest MagSafe earbuds on the market, making them significantly slimmer than other options like AirPods. A 0.47 inch (1.19 cm) slim case and 0.17 oz featherweight per earbud.

The thinnest MagSafe earbuds on the market, making them significantly slimmer than other options like AirPods. A 0.47 inch (1.19 cm) slim case and 0.17 oz featherweight per earbud. Ergonomic Design: Lightweight, comfortable fit suitable for extended wear.

Lightweight, comfortable fit suitable for extended wear. Extended Battery Life: Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, with a total of 30 hours using the MagSafe charging case.

Enjoy up to 10 hours of playback, with a total of 30 hours using the MagSafe charging case. Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly with iOS and Android devices, with adjustable options for smartphones without MagSafe capabilities.

“Komutr represents a new era in wearable tech,” said Fabien Gaussorgues, CEO of Artronic Designs. “We've reimagined the earbud experience, offering users a device that's not only technically superior, but also perfectly complements their lifestyle. This milestone underscores our commitment to creating transformative technology.”

The Komutr MagSafe earbuds will be available for pre-order from January 15, with a retail launch planned for May. The earbuds will cost $129 at pre-order and include the MagSafe case. To find out more, head over to the Komutr product page and register for updates.