LG's new UltraFine monitor is the world's first 6K display with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity

CES 2025, is underway and we are already seeing some great announcements. LG has already given a sneak peek at its UltraGear GX9 Series monitors, which includes the world's first bendable 5K2K OLED monitor (45GX990A) as well. Now the company has unveiled the world's first 6K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. The new monitor is dubbed LG UltraFine 6K (Model 32U990A). While the price and availability details are still kept under wraps, LG did share a few details to dwell upon.

The LG UltraFine 6K monitor boasts a minimal design and minimum bezels all around. It has a rectangular slab-like design and a stand that may remind you of the Apple Studio display. It uses a Nano IPS Black panel with 6K resolution, aimed at delivering stunning color accuracy and deep contrast. The new LG monitor also boasts an impressive color range covering 99.5% of Adobe RGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum.

It could be an ideal choice for photographers, video editors, and designers. To ensure precise color performance and accuracy, the monitor also comes with calibration support software. It will allow users to tweak granular color settings for precision tasks.

The main highlight of the product is the integration of Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, something that Apple introduced with its new M4 Pro Mac mini and M4 Pro MacBook Pro models, which launched in November last year. Thunderbolt 5 offers normal bi-directional data speeds of 80Gbps, along with omni-direction bandwidth speeds of up to 120Gbps for the best display experience. It also features double the PCI Express data throughput for faster storage and external graphics.

LG hasn't revealed other important details about the display, such as the refresh rate, but given the inclusion of Thunderbolt 5, it is highly likely that LG may not stick with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Source: CES (LG)