Linux Mint 22 Stable release may take more than two weeks, project lead warns

One of the notable things about the Linux Mint 22 Beta release this year was how long it took to get released, it seems that was likely down to changes made in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which it is based on. Now, the lead of Linux Mint, Clement Lefebvre, has said that the Stable release will occur in July but might take longer than the usual 2 weeks.

In a statement, he said thanks to the people helping out during the Beta phase and said that 109 bug reports had been submitted as of Sunday and that 53 of those have not yet been resolved.

He said that Linux Mint 22 is looking like a solid base for the future but that there are still many bugs to fix. There are bugs related to AppArmor security changes leading to application crashes, there are hardware acceleration playback libraries making Xorg crash, and there are issues with Flatpaks and Mint Install.

Lefebvre said that updates will be sent out to Beta users bit by bit as more bugs are fixed so users should notice their devices becoming more and more stable over time if they apply these updates.

All of the effort that is going into Mint now will be worth it because it's going to be supported until 2029 - in the grand scheme of things, what are a few extra weeks?

If you want to use the Beta, it's best to do so on a secondary machine, especially with all these reported bugs. If you've got the Beta installed, you won't have to do an upgrade when the Stable is released, apply the available updates and you'll be on the latest version.

Have you tried out Linux Mint 22 Beta? How has your experience been with it so far, did you encounter any bugs?

Source: Linux Mint