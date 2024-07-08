Alleged Google Pixel 3 models spotted on FCC with Ultra-Wideband and 5GHz Wi-Fi

Credit: OnLeaks and 91Mobiles

Google has officially announced that it will hold the "Made by Google 2024" hardware event on August 13. Here, the company has already teased the launch of the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 series has in fact, already allegedly leaked in the color pink, not once but twice, giving us a good look at the standard model of the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

It is also rumored that the Google Pixel 9 would feature Samsung's latest M14 OLED panel, even better than Samsung's own Galaxy S24 series. Moreover, it is also claimed to be the same panel the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come equipped with.

Since Google has broken the tradition of launching Pixel smartphones in October, by announcing the launch in August, there is speculation that we may also see the Pixel Watch 3 debut alongside the smartphones.

Last month, renders of the alleged Pixel Watch 3 appeared online, giving us a good look at what we can expect from Google this year. Now, a bunch of Google devices, purported to be Google Pixel Watch 3 models have been spotted on the FCC certification website.

It is assumed that the Google devices spotted on the FCC website are different variants and sizes of the upcoming Google Pixel 3 smartwatch. The listing not only hints at the imminent launch of the device but also gives us a peek into the stepped-up connectivity features.

According to the FCC listings, four alleged Google Pixel Watch 3 models have appeared with model numbers GBDU9, GRY0E, GG3HH, and GGE4J. Out of the four, two have LTE connectivity, whereas the other two are expected to be Wi-Fi/Bluetooth models.

Gallery: Google Pixel Watch 3 FCC listing

One of the interesting things that stands out in the FCC documents of these alleged Pixel Watch 3 devices is the addition of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) to all four models. Moreover, there is the inclusion of 5GHz and 2.5GHz Wi-Fi as well, which isn't a common sighting in a smartwatch. On the LTE models, the listing suggests 802.11ax, speculated to be at least Wi-Fi 6.

The model numbers GBDU9 and GRYoE are expected to be the LTE and Wi-Fi models, with UWB support. This could help unlock fancy cars and NFC for payments. Moreover, the GG3HH and GGE4J are purported to be the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth models that have 802.11ax Wi-Fi along with UWB and NFC. There is still no clarity on which variants are big and small models of the Pixel Watch 3.

Source and images: 9To5Google