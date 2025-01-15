Linux Mint 22.1 ISOs approved, here's how to download them now

Over the weekend, it was reported that the Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" ISOs were undergoing their final check before their release. According to the Linux Mint website, these ISOs have now all been approved for stable release, which means they'll now propagate to third-party mirrors before an official announcement is put out.

For anyone who wants to grab this latest version before the official announcement is released, head over to this LayerOnline directory and select the version of Linux Mint 22.1 that you wish to; most people pick Cinnamon as it's the most modern but still fast. LayerOnline is one of Linux Mint's worldwide mirror partners, so the download should go fast wherever you are in the world.

Despite the fact that it's only a point release in the Mint 22 series, it is still a substantial update. It comes with new power modes, Night Light integrated into the settings, Cinnamon 6.4, new artwork, and other improvements.

For those not familiar with Linux Mint, versions 22, 22.1, 22.2, and 22.3 will all be based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and receive updates until 2029. Unlike other operating systems, it's not necessary to stay on the latest point release. If you're happy with version 22, you can stay on that until 2029 with no issues or nagging.

If you're wondering when we will get an official announcement from the Mint team, it'll probably be sometime this week or next week. For people on older versions of Mint, we will likely hear more about upgrading as part of the announcement, too.