Linux Mint 22.1 is nearly here, the stable ISO is undergoing last-minute checks

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia”, which got a beta release in December, is now undergoing final testing of its ISO before the stable version is made available for everyone. According to the Linux Mint website, the Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions are all undergoing testing right now and if they pass, they will start to filter out to the Linux Mint mirrors before an official announcement is made a couple of days later.

Despite the fact that it's only a point release in the Mint 22 series, it is still a substantial update. It comes with new power modes, Night Light integrated into the settings, Cinnamon 6.4, new artworks, and other improvements.

For those not familiar with Linux Mint, versions 22, 22.1, 22.2, and 22.3 will all be based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and receive updates until 2029. Unlike other operating systems, it's not necessary to stay on the latest point release, if you're happy with version 22, you can stay on that until 2029 with no issues or nagging.

Linux Mint adopts a very conservative ethos where new changes come incrementally, giving you time to get used to the changes. Given this fact, it's particularly popular among people who are more bothered about getting work done, rather than tinkering with their system. The Cinnamon edition, with its taskbar, isn't that different from Windows, making it popular with people who move from Windows to Linux Mint.

If you want Linux Mint 22.1 quickly after it passes the ISO testing, the best place to check will be on third-party mirrors, as it tends to arrive there first so they can be linked to in the official announcement a few days later. If you already run Mint 22, you'll eventually be able to upgrade via the Update Manager and if you are running the 22.1 beta, you'll also be able to upgrade just by applying available updates.