Apple updates its Windows Migration tool with macOS Sonoma support

If you are a Windows user thinking about switching to macOS, Apple has an app that can help make the transition easier. The Migration Assistant has just been updated to version 3.0.0.0 with support for macOS Sonoma, Apple's latest desktop operating system.

The Apple Migration Assistant is an app that can copy your contacts, calendars, email accounts, files, and more data from a Windows PC to a Mac. After connecting both computers to the same network, the app will find your devices, prompt you to enter a PIN code, and then offer to select what information you want to transfer from your Windows computer (Apple also suggests turning off antivirus, firewall, and VPN). The process might take a while, depending on how much data you want to copy.

Apple has an official support page that describes the migration process in detail. That includes what information the app can copy and where it lands on your Mac. For example, email and its settings from Windows Mail and Outlook will go to the stock Mail app, and Safari will receive all your bookmarks from Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Internet Explorer, and even the old, long-unsupported Safari for Windows (remember that thing?).

Note that the Migration Assist app works with macOS Sonoma 14.4 and newer. As for Windows, it supports Windows 10 and 11, the currently supported desktop operating systems from Microsoft.

If your Mac runs an older macOS version or you cannot update it to the most recent release, Apple suggests using the Windows Migration Assistant app version 2.4.5.0. You should also use that app if you want to copy data from a PC running pre-Windows 10 versions, such as Windows 8.1, 8, and 7.

You can download the Migration Assistant app from the official website. More information about it is available in the official documentation.