Missing the AI-powered Mail app on your Mac? It's coming with macOS 15.4

In his recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the new AI-powered Mail app will be coming to the MacBooks very soon. He specifically mentioned that the new Mail app will arrive with the new macOS 15.4 update. One of the standout features of the new Mail app was leveraging the powers of AI, the app helped users to stay on top of their emails more efficiently.

The new Mail app is already available on iPhones and iPads, and it uses artificial intelligence to sort emails into different categories—Primary, Transactions, Promotions, Updates, and All Mail. Mac users will finally get the new Mail app experience with a smart sorting tool soon.

Gurman said, "The Mac will get the upgraded Mail app that uses AI to prioritize messages and sort content into different inboxes. Right now, iPad and iPhone users are able to tap into the feature — which is terrific — but Mac customers have been left behind. That changes with macOS 15.4, I’m told."

Apple introduced Genmoji, its customizable emoji feature, on iPhones and iPads with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 updates. With the release of macOS 15.3 in the coming weeks, Genmoji will arrive on Macs, however, the new Mail app will be a part of the macOS 15.4, which is due to arrive in April. Apple will also roll out iOS 18.4 update in April alongside the macOS 15.4. The new iOS 15.4 update is tipped to feature a smarter version of Apple voice assistant, Siri.

The upgraded digital assistant, showcased since last year's WWDC, will offer better integration and "will be able to better tap into personal information and use the App Intents technology to more precisely control apps." With iOS 19, it is also rumored that the iPhone Camera app UI will get a refreshed design, rocking elements from the visionOS. But not all changes are additions. After facing a lot of flak, Apple has rolled back the AI-powered notifications summary feature, which it introduced with iOS 18.3 after it got criticized for showing false news summaries.