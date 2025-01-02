Marvel Rivals' first major content drop is bringing in the Fantastic Four

Marvel Rivals has been enjoying a massively successful launch since last year, and it looks like NetEase isn't planning to let the momentum come down. Following a recent leaked promotional poster, the company today officially unveiled a set of iconic heroes incoming to the hero-shooter experience: The Fantastic Four.

As it can be seen above in the artwork shared on social media, the complete superhero team is hoping over to the already massive roster. Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are all present as expected, but fans have also noticed a certain robotic face.

Dubbed H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics), the small robot that's also seen on the poster is a close ally of the team that has appeared alongside them in a 70s animated series before coming over to Marvel comics volumes. However, it's unclear if the robot will be a playable character or serve perhaps a separate cosmetic-only function.

The poster shows the headquarters of the Fantastic Four in the background as well: the Baxter building. Meanwhile, they are all riding in on the Fantasticar. Signs point to these elements being a part of a new map that could arrive alongside the hero team too.

The first trailer showing off the team in action will land on January 6 at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC. A release date for the Fantastic Four has not been announced just yet.

The multi-platform free-to-play experience has been part of the Season 0 content plan since launch, with only a small battle pass and content plan being present. However, Season 1 of Marvel Rivals is slated to land in early January with a major content drop, which is probably when the Fantastic Four will arrive too.