Dead by Daylight studio Behaviour announces layoffs amid 'strategic changes for growth'

Behaviour Interactive has announced it will lay off up to 95 employees as part of a strategic restructuring. The video game studio, known for hits like Dead by Daylight, says it will "apply a new vision from its historical strengths." 70 jobs will be cut from its headquarters.

Behavior has grown in recent years by expanding into different gaming categories. As a result, the company has grown from 575 to 1,300 employees in five years. However, CEO Rémi Racine said in a statement that increased competition in the gaming industry has made profitability more difficult. This led the company to refocus its efforts on the changing gaming landscape.

I would like to express my deep personal appreciation for any employee affected by today’s changes. While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success. As we begin the next phase of Behaviour’s growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast.

Racine also said it must now concentrate on its strengths in horror games that made it famous, rather than broadening further. It is worth noting that support for its flagship title Dead by Daylight and service work will continue unaffected.

According to Racine, though growth allowed major success, scaling back is necessary to secure ongoing success. He believes that while cuts are regrettable, streamlining operations will position Behavior for long-term success. Earlier restructuring saw limited layoffs, but this is the company's biggest downsizing yet.

Its acquisitions of various European studios just last year hinted at ambitions of global expansion. However, the business environment has reportedly made refocusing on core strengths more pressing than growth.

Behaviour Interactive joins the long list of game publishers and developers who have initiated mass layoffs this year. They include Take-Two Interactive which cut 5 percent of its employees earlier this year. Other layoffs have affected Sony's PlayStation and Square Enix which cut 900 members of its workforce a couple of months ago.