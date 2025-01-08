OnePlus 13R is a near-flagship-level phone priced at just $599

As the world ponders on the launch of the OnePlus 13, here we will be talking about another phone, that the company launched alongside its flagship phone. We are talking about the OnePlus 13R. And looking at the official spec sheet, it offers near-to-flagship-level features at a price just under $600 ($599.99 to be precise). For those seeking something bang-for-bucks, the OnePlus 13R might be worth considering.

The OnePlus 13R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz ProXDR LTPO 4.1 display with "Aqua Touch" (spelled "Auqa Touch" on the official website). This technology allows smooth screen operation in the rain or while wearing gloves. Under the hood, it is powered by last year's efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage—an upgrade from UFS 3.1 found on the OnePlus 12R. Unfortunately, there isn't a 512GB storage option, although OnePlus fans in India will get an additional 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

The OnePlus 13R is juiced by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 55W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The phone comes with an IP65 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass GG7i protection for the display. Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus 13R features a triple camera module with a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide (112-degree FOV), and 50MP 2x telephoto, which is claimed to go up to 4x without sacrificing image quality. The primary camera is capable of shooting 4K@60fps with OIS. The telephoto camera doesn't feature optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies, there is a 16MP shooter.

On the software side, the phone will boot OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box, similar to its elder sibling, the OnePlus 13. It will receive four years of Android OS updates along with six years of security updates. OnePlus has packed a bunch of AI features including, Intelligent Search, Google Gemini, AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, and AI Notes. The phone features a flat design, with a flat display and flat back. OnePlus has used an aluminum frame for the phone and offers the OnePlus 13R in two colors: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail.

If interested, you can pre-order the OnePlus 13R from the official website for $599.99. OnePlus is also giving away a gift upon pre-ordering the phone. You can pick either a OnePlus Buds Pro 3 or the OnePlus Watch 2R (46mm) for free. As of writing this post, the smartwatch is out of stock.