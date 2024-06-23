Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: New Outlook for Windows will support pinning favorite folders

Microsoft never stops updating its roadmap site for new features that are slated to come to its Microsoft 365 apps. This week is no different with a number of new entries on the site added in the last seven days.

Let's start with a feature that won't be rolled out until November in preview form and will be generally available in December. The new Outlook for Windows app and Outlook for the web will add support for pinning folders:

Easily access your most-used folders by pinning them at the top of your Left Nav Bar in the New Outlook for Windows and Web. This feature streamlines navigation, ensuring your important folders are always within reach.

Another feature coming to the new Outlook for Windows app is due in August:

In the new Outlook for Windows, users can now open attachments of all types in their respective desktop app by double clicking them.

If you use the Word app on your iOS device, you will be able to open PDF documents in that app, and also convert them to Word files, sometime in July.

If you use Excel you will get two new Copilot themed features in July. One will let Excel users ask Copilot "for more specific charts and PivotTables, including specifying the x and y axis of charts." The other will let users access Copilot for summaries of columns in the app:

Copilot can analyze columns of text to give you summaries of the information. For example, Copilot will find the main themes in survey responses from open-ended questions.

Microsoft will add some Teams Rooms features features in August, One will be for both Windows and Mac versions:

Using people count information, the room video tile is dynamically re-sized in Gallery view. If there is only one user in the room, the video tile will be the same size as the remote participant tile. If there is more than one user in the room, the room video tile will be 4x the size of the remote participant tile. Admins will be available to turn on/off the people count capability.

The other upcoming feature is just for the Windows users of Teams for now:

When joining a meeting in a Microsoft Teams Room on Windows with a companion device, in-room participants will be grouped under the room node. Participants must join through Proximity Join with Microsoft Teams Rooms.

That's our look back at the last seven days on the Microsoft 365 roadmap site. You can return next Sunday as we will check out what new entries will be added in the coming week.