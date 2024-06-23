Microsoft Weekly: big update for Windows 11 Start menu, Windows 11 24H2, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at some big interesting Start menu changes, new Windows 11 preview builds, additional features for Windows 11's taskbar, gaming news, some Windows bugs, and other interesting Microsoft stories from the last seven days.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is now available for download, but it is not what you think it is. KB5039239 is only available to those with Copilot+ PCs, not regular Intel or AMD-based computers. Version 24H2 for those systems is coming later this year.

Speaking of Copilot+ PCs, Qualcomm is reportedly working on more chips for Windows devices, including low-end models that will make it possible to lower the price tag and create more affordable Windows on ARM devices.

If you are still unsure whether you need to buy a Copilot+ PC or not, check out the list of exclusive features these computers will get you. It contains quite a lot of capabilities, which are currently available only on devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X processors.

This week, Microsoft confirmed quite a few bugs in the latest updates for its operating system. For starters, KB5036979 and KB5037768 for Windows 10 break right-click for the New Teams, Outlook, and other parts of the operating system. Microsoft is working on a fix, and it will be available in a future update.

Upgrades from Windows 11 Professional to Windows 11 Enterprise do not work. An attempt to upgrade after installing KB5036893 will result in the 0x80070005 error. There are currently no workarounds, so affected customers should sit tight and wait for a fix.

Some Windows 11 users cannot open the Photos app due to group policy conflicts. Fortunately, this one does not affect regular home users. Therefore, you should be ok if you have a non-managed device.

Finally, Microsoft released an out-of-band update for Windows Server 2022 to address SQL issues caused by the June 2024 Patch Tuesday updates.

Moving from bugs, here are some interesting support documents and FAQ articles Microsoft recently published. For example, there is a detailed article on the gaming capabilities of Windows on ARM devices. There is a similar one for printers and app compatibility. Finally, a new support document suggests those wanting to upgrade their computers to Wi-Fi 7 should plan to install Windows 11 version 24H2.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel 26241 Not Applicable Dev Channel - Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.3790 - Release Preview Channel 26100.994 -

The biggest change that was announced for Windows Insiders this week is, hands-down, the new sidebar for the Start menu. Insiders can try out the new Phone Link pane that shows brief information about your phone, quick access links, and other things.

One of the recent Canary builds in the Windows Insider program quietly introduced a bunch of upgrades for the Recall feature. It now has the so-called Screenray thing that can quickly analyze what is happening on your screen. Also, Microsoft reworked the home screen, introduced topics, search filters, a better Copilot integration, and more.

The latest Beta Channel build also has some interesting, albeit undocumented stuff. Enthusiasts discovered two feature IDs that allow switching the tray clock to a compact date view and turning off the notification bell.

Another change available for Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel (both Windows 10 and 11) is the Copilot app. It now behaves as a regular app, giving users a more flexible experience.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

PowerToys, everyone's favorite set of utilities for Windows 10 and 11, may soon get a new feature that will let you personalize calendar settings in the operating system by specifying what week should qualify as the first of the year and what day should be the first of the week.

The Dev Home app received an update to version 0.15 (still in preview). This release introduced SSH keychain widget improvements, accessibility enhancements, and various fixes.

There is also a new tool for making Microsoft Edge slightly less bloated. A new open-source script published on GitHub lets you set group policies to disable unnecessary parts of the browser for a more streamlined user experience. A similar app also lets you turn off parts of Windows and Edge if you do not need them.

Mozilla released a small update for the Release version of the Firefox browser. Version 127.0.1 is now available with fixes for installation issues on Windows, the bug with losing tabs in password-protected profiles, and more.

Vivaldi, a popular feature-packed Chromium browser, has been updated to version 6.8 this week. The main highlight of the release is the revamped Mail client with prefetch enabled by default. However, there are also additional quality-of-life improvements, such as real-time memory tracking, Chrome extension import, and more.

A bunch of Surface devices received new firmware this week. Day-one updates are available for the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7, which also received their recovery images for software troubleshooting. The original Surface Laptop Studio got some fixes, and three generations of Surface Pro tables received support for the recently announced Surface Pro Flex keyboard.

If you want to buy one of the new Copilot+ PCs but hesitate due to still-unknown app support, rest assured that app developers are busy optimizing their projects for Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered computers. Adobe, for one, is gearing up to launch its Illustrator and InDesign for Windows on ARM somewhere in July.

Microsoft is once again not the most valuable company in the world. This week, Nvidia became the most expensive corporation, overtaking Microsoft and Apple.

Other notable updates include the following:

Finally, check out the latest edition of Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly, where we track new features coming soon to Microsoft's productivity applications.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Robbie Khan's review of Still Wakes the Deep kicks off this week's gaming section. This Unreal Engine 5-based horror game delivers excellent voice acting, immersive story, photorealistic graphics, great optimizations, and other aspects of a well-made game. Check out the full review here.

Todd Howard from Bethesda confirmed that Shattered Space is not going to be the final content expansion for Starfield. In a new interview, he shared the studio's plans to bring more content to Starfield. He also spoke about the controversial $7 quest, which many argue is too small for the price. In addition, Todd revealed that Bethesda does not feel the need to rush the next Fallout game as the franchise is currently at its highest.

Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft's arcade racing game on PC and Xbox, has received a new free content update. Dubbed "Modern Horizons," it brings a bunch of modern EVs, fresh Event Lab props, general fixes, and a new car pack. The latter will let you drive some of the most iconic movie vehicles, such as all three versions of the DeLorean from Back to the Future, the K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, and the famous Jeep from Jurassic Park.

Microsoft Flight Simulator also received a new content update with a bunch of reworked cities. City Update 8 reworked Las Vegas with the myriad of its lights and attractions. The update is now available for PC and Xbox users.

Sony's PlayStation 5 console is finally getting a native version of Minecraft, which recently turned 15. It is now available in preview (it also includes the latest Tricky Trials update), allowing PS5 owners to try it before the official launch.

If you are an Xbox or PC Game Pass subscriber, you will be glad to know that a fresh batch of games is coming to you soon. This week, Microsoft announced the next wave of titles for the subscription, promising users access to FC 24, Steamworld Dig, Steamworld Dig 2, Keplerth, My Time at Sandrock, and more. Some of the existing titles will soon leave the catalog, so check out the full details here.

GeForce NOW, another gaming service, also received a batch of new games. They include Still Wakes the Deep, Tell Me Why, As Dusk Falls, and Skye: The Misty Isle. Just keep in mind that you need to own those games to play them on Nvidia's cloud streaming service.

We have also updated our lists of the most anticipated games for Xbox and PC that are coming this year. Check them out here (Xbox) and here (PC).

Other gaming stories from this week include the following:

Finally, this week's Weekend PC Game Deals article features RPG specials, another giveaway from the Epic Games Store, some sweet DRM-free sales, and a lot more. Check those offers here if you have some bucks to spare on PC gaming.

Some Interesting Trivia

A touchscreen MacBook is considered a heresy among Apple fans, but Apple actually experimented with making one almost two decades ago. Someone got hold of a MacBook with a plug-in touchscreen and did the best thing one could do to it - installed Windows XP. Check out this article to learn what happened next.

