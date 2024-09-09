Microsoft and Oracle reveal even more partnerships for cloud and AI businesses

In 2019, Microsoft and Oracle, who were previously fierce rivals in some circles, announced a collaboration that would let business customers to run enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. In September 2023, the two companies announced another partnership that launched the Oracle Database Azure service.

Today, Oracle and Microsoft announced an extension of that Oracle Database Azure service. That includes the introduction of Microsoft Fabric plus Oracle Database Azure.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Now in public preview, customers have the opportunity to use OCI GoldenGate—a database replication and heterogeneous data integration service—to sync their data estates with Microsoft Fabric. This integration unlocks new prospects for data analytics and AI applications by unifying diverse datasets, allowing teams to identify patterns and visualize opportunities.

Another new feature offers better security for Oracle Database Azure users:

Now in public preview is the Oracle Database@Azure integration with Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management system designed to identify and address cyberthreats across your entire enterprise with intelligent security analytics. Customers will be able to extend their threat analytics to their Oracle Exadata Database Service and infrastructure powering Oracle Database@Azure and the Oracle Database services that operate them.

Finally, Microsoft and Oracle revealed that the Oracle Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service is now generally available for all customers. The blog says:

Organizations can promptly restore business-critical data after ransomware attacks without losing any data and enhance operational efficiency to address financial regulations—all with the simplicity expected of cloud services.

Currently, Oracle Database Azure is available in six global regions, but Microsoft and Oracle plan to expand the number of worldwide regions for the service to 21. It will also be adding some disaster recovery features in more Azure regions. Microsoft and Oracle will reveal their specific expansion plans to serve more customers around the world in the near future.