Oracle Autonomous Database now available on Oracle Database@Azure

Oracle has announced that its Autonomous Database solution is now available on Oracle Database@Azure in the Microsoft Azure East U.S. region via a private offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The autonomous database can help you get your more productive work done more efficiently because machine learning software automates database tuning, security, backups, updates, and other routine management tasks usually done by a database administrator.

The company said that organizations are able to migrate any workloads and run them securely in an Oracle Autonomous Database. It said these databases run on Real Application Clusters on Exadata Cloud Infrastructure to deliver high performance, availability, security, and scalability.

Commenting on the motive behind the launch of Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Database@Azure, Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, said:

“96 percent of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other leading global organizations rely upon Oracle databases to run their businesses. Since launching Oracle Database@Azure, we’ve received incredible customer demand, which is why we responded with this strategic investment and are now offering the world’s first autonomous database to customers in Azure. With Oracle Autonomous Database, organizations can accelerate their data center exit plans and enable Azure developers to build solutions with ease.”

This announcement builds on a partnership Microsoft and Oracle announced back in December that saw Oracle Database@Azure become generally available. The two firms said that they wanted to give customers more choice and remove hurdles related to migrating mission-critical workloads to the public cloud where they can get access to better technologies.

Unlike their previous announcement, the two partners haven’t divulged when this latest service will be available in other regions. It hasn’t been explained either when customers will be able to opt into this service without the need for a private invite on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

To learn more about Database@Azure, head over to Oracle’s dedicated product page.

Source: Oracle