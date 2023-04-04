Microsoft announces new Thunderbolt 4-based Surface Dock for $299

Several days ago, images of what seemed to be a new Surface Dock emerged online, spilling the beans on the upcoming accessory from Microsoft. Now the new dock station is official—the company has just unveiled its third-generation Surface Dock for USB4/Thunderbolt 4-powered computers. It is compatible with the latest Surface Pro 9/8, Surface Laptop 5, Surface Laptop Studio, and other USB4-enabled devices.

The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock ditches the classic Surface Connect port in favor of a more modern and versatile USB4/Thunderbolt 4 port. It delivers ultra-high data transfer speed and a variety of extra connections, such as USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio. Here is the list of ports the new Surface Dock 4 offers:

1x 3.5mm audio jack

2x USB-C

2x USB-A

1x 2.5Gbit Ethernet

1x USB-C on the front panel

1x USB-A on the front panel

In addition to transferring data, Surface Dock 4's USB-C ports can output the image to two 4K monitors at 60Hz and charge your computer at up to 96W.

Other noteworthy aspects are accessibility and sustainability. According to Microsoft, the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock's packaging is 99% recyclable and does not include single-use plastic. The dock and its PSU enclosures also contain 20% of ocean-bound plastic, a waste recovered from oceans and waterways. Finally, the rear of the dock has tactile indicators to help users locate the port they need.

The Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is now available in the Microsoft Store for $299. The company also continues selling the original Surface Dock, its second generation, and the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub.

