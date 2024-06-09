Microsoft announces three new Xbox including disc-less Xbox Series X, coming in late 2024

Before today's Xbox Games Showcase, there were rumors that Microsoft might hint at an upcoming Xbox handheld console. That didn't happen, but the company did reveal three new models of its current Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles that will all be released sometime in the holiday period of 2024.

The biggest announcement from the Xbox Wire site is that there will be a 2TB edition of the Xbox Series X console. This is being labeled as a "Special Edtion" as there will apparently be limited quantities of this console released.

In addition to the bigger SSD storage, this console will have a unique color. Microsoft says:

Drawing inspiration from constellations and the spirit of exploration and adventure that outer space evokes, the special edition console in Galaxy Black features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect representing thousands of games and millions of gamers playing on Xbox.

This version of the console will also come with a special Xbox controller with a " Galaxy Black D-pad and Velocity Green back case." It will be priced at $599.99 for the US and €649.99​ for most of Europe.

Microsoft will also release a version of the Xbox Series X without a disk drive and in a white color for the first time. It will have the standard 1TB SSD and will be priced at $449.99 for the US and €499.99 for parts of Europe.

Finally, the 1TB Xbox Series S console that was released in 2023 is coming back in a white color version for the holiday season. It will be priced at $349.99 for the US and €349.99 for most of Europe.

Microsoft will still sell the black 1TB Xbox Series X with its disk drive. However, it says the black 1TB Xbox Series S will be available to purchase "while supplies last," so if you want one, it sounds like you should hurry up and get one as soon as possible.