Microsoft confirms it's "chasing down" a bug in the Windows 11 23H2 Dev Channel

Windows 11 Insider Preview Back Soon

For those looking forward to a new Windows Insider build today, Microsoft has confirmed it isn't happening as the company is busy "chasing down" a bug in the upcoming Dev Channel flight, likely Build 25156. Although the announcement wasn't made by the Windows Insider Twitter account, Microsft's Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc revealed this on Twitter in response to a tweet by user WZor.

Their exchange, which is a slightly humorous one, is given below:

We do wonder what kind of bug the developer team has caught as nothing more about it was said. We will likely know it soon enough when the build is out next week in the known issues list if Microsoft isn't able to fix it.

